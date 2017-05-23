MOSCOW, May 23 Russia has pledged to lower oil
production by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the 11.247
million bpd it produced in October as part of a global deal
aimed at reducing global stockpiles and supportive crude prices.
Following are tables on cuts by Russian producers in million
bpd based on energy ministry data:
Company Output in Output in Difference
Oct 2016 April 2017
Rosneft* 3.88 3.76 -0.120
Lukoil 1.68 1.64 -0.040
Surgutneftegaz 1.24 1.21 -0.030
Gazprom Neft* 0.82 0.80 -0.020
Small producers 1.61 1.56 -0.050
Total 9.23 8.97 -0.260
Total output in 11.247 10.995 -0.252
Russia**
*Energy Ministry data exclude oil production at some Rosneft
and Gazprom Neft units
**Russia used a reference point of 11.247 million bpd for its
cut (although its actual average oil production in October was a
little lower at 11.23 million bpd).
Oil production at some units of Rosneft, in million barrels
(based on company data):
Production unit Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Difference, in
percent, on
daily basis
Yuganskneftegaz 114.6 119.6 -2.8
Vankor projects 43.2 44.4 -0.4
Samotlorneftegaz 35.2 36.5 -1.5
Bashneft-Dobycha 30.9 31.4 +0.6
Orenburgneft 29.6 30.8 -1.8
Samaraneftegaz 23.3 23.7 +0.4
RN-Uvatneftegaz 21.0 21.4 +0.3
Verkhechonskneftegaz 15.8 16.2 -0.3
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; editing
by Jason Neely)