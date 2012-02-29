* Libya, Angola, Saudi Arabia boost oil supply
* OPEC output over 1.2 million barrels a day above target
* Iranian output not down significantly
* Future supply worries boosting price
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Feb 29 OPEC oil output has risen
in February to the highest since October 2008 due to a further
recovery in Libya's production, higher supplies from Angola and
Saudi Arabia, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.
Supply from all 12 members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries has averaged 31.23 million barrels
per day (bpd), up from 30.95 million bpd in January, the survey
of sources at oil companies, OPEC officials and analysts found.
The survey suggests OPEC is producing over 1.2 million bpd
more than its target of 30 million bpd. But concern about
possible disruption to supply from OPEC member Iran is
supporting prices, which are near a 10-month high.
"There is a lot of oil supply, but it doesn't matter at the
moment," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. "Other
factors are driving prices up - the fear of longer-lasting
supply disruptions which have not happened yet."
In February, the biggest increase in OPEC supply once again
came from Libya, where output continues to recover after being
virtually shut down during the 2011 uprising that toppled
Muammar Gaddafi.
February's total is OPEC's highest since October 2008,
shortly before the group agreed to a series of supply curbs to
combat recession, based on Reuters surveys.
Libyan crude oil exports and refinery demand climbed to 1.1
million bpd in February, up from 930,000 bpd in January,
according to the survey, getting closer to the pre-war rate of
1.6 million bpd expected later this year.
Supply from Angola, which fell in the last few months, also
rose in February as the shorter month increased the daily rate.
Oil prices were trading below $122 a barrel on Wednesday,
having reached a 10-month high above $125 on Friday.
MORE SAUDI OIL
Gulf Arab OPEC producers were expected in 2012 gradually to
cut back the extra supplies they put on the market last year to
counter the Libyan supply loss.
Instead, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is boosting output,
sources in the survey said. Oil traders say the kingdom has
indicated to its customers that it is able to supply extra crude
if they need it.
The United Arab Emirates has trimmed supplies to customers
in February, but is expected to supply full contractual amounts
to buyers in Asia next month. Kuwait shipped slightly fewer
barrels in February, the survey found.
Output in Iran, which is facing a European Union ban on its
crude from July 1, has not fallen significantly in February,
according to an Iranian official and oil industry sources
outside the country.
Iran's top oil buyers in Europe are making substantial cuts
in supply for March loading, industry sources have said, and it
is not yet clear where Iran will sell the displaced crude.
Supply in Iraq, expected to rise this year, has yet to do
so, the survey found. Bad weather has delayed the startup of a
new Gulf crude export facility that will allow a 300,000 bpd
boost in Iraqi exports.
OPEC at a meeting in December adopted a target to produce 30
million bpd, settling an argument which broke out in 2011 after
Iran and other members opposed a Saudi-led plan to raise OPEC's
production ceiling.
(Additional reporting by Amena Bakr in Dubai; Editing by James
Jukwey and Keiron Henderson)