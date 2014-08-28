Aug 28 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day in July and August, according to a Reuters survey published on Thursday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has risen by 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August from July, led by higher supplies from Libya, Angola and Iran. Overall OPEC supply has stayed above its notional target of 30 million bpd. OPEC at a June 11 meeting left the target unchanged for the second half of 2014. Production figures are in millions of barrels per day. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas disclosed for the OPEC member-countries. August July output output Algeria 1.11 1.12 Angola 1.72 1.62 Ecuador 0.55 0.55 Iran 2.83 2.78 Iraq 2.94 3.08 Kuwait 2.80 2.81 Libya 0.53 0.43 Nigeria 1.95 1.93 Qatar 0.72 0.71 Saudi Arabia 9.75 9.80 UAE 2.77 2.76 Venezuela 2.48 2.47 TOTAL OPEC 30.15 30.06 No July estimates were revised. OPEC's target excludes condensate and natural gas liquids. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Potter)