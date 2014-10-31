LONDON, Oct 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in October and September, according to a Reuters survey published on Friday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has fallen by 120,000 bpd in October, although overall supply has stayed well above its notional target of 30 million bpd. OPEC meets on Nov. 27 to consider adjusting the target for the first half of next year. Production figures are in millions of barrels per day. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas disclosed for the OPEC member countries. October September output output Algeria 1.13 1.13 Angola 1.75 1.8 Ecuador 0.54 0.55 Iran 2.82 2.80 (R) Iraq 3.230 3.2 Kuwait 2.800 2.82 Libya 0.850 0.81 Nigeria 2.000 2.05 Qatar 0.72 0.73 Saudi Arabia 9.65 9.70 (R) UAE 2.77 2.78 Venezuela 2.46 2.47 TOTAL OPEC 30.72 30.84 R = Revised OPEC's target excludes condensate and natural gas liquids. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)