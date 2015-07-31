July 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil
output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in July and June,
based on a Reuters survey.
The survey indicates output from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 140,000 bpd in July,
further above its target of 30 million bpd.
OPEC at a meeting on June 5 agreed to retain the target for
the second half of 2015.
Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas disclosed
for the OPEC member countries.
July June
output output
Algeria 1.1 1.1
Angola 1.79 1.76
Ecuador 0.55 0.56
Iran 2.85 2.82
Iraq 4.11 4.05(R)
Kuwait 2.74 2.74
Libya 0.39 0.43
Nigeria 1.92 1.90(R)
Qatar 0.66 0.67
Saudi Arabia 10.60 10.56 (R)
UAE 2.85 2.82
Venezuela 2.45 2.46
TOTAL OPEC 32.01 31.87(R)
R = Revised
OPEC's target excludes condensate and natural gas liquids.
The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market,
defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage.
Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian
output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo
condensates.
