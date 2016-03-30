March 30 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in March and February, on the basis of a Reuters survey published on Wednesday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 100,000 bpd from February. OPEC has no supply target. At a Dec. 4 meeting the producer group scrapped its output ceiling of 30 million bpd, which it had been exceeding for months. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. March February Algeria 1.11 1.11 Angola 1.75 1.70 Ecuador 0.54 0.54 Indonesia 0.72 0.71 Iran 3.23 3.10 Iraq 4.21 4.15 Kuwait 2.82 2.80 Libya 0.33 0.36 Nigeria 1.76 1.80 Qatar 0.64 0.65 Saudi Arabia 10.18 10.20 UAE 2.75 2.80 Venezuela 2.43 2.45 TOTAL OPEC 32.47 32.37 The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)