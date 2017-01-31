Jan 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in January and December, according to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday. The survey indicates output from all 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 1.07 million barrels per day in January compared to December, led by Saudi Arabia. OPEC started reducing its output by about 1.20 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut decision since 2008 to prop up prices. In December, no production target was in effect. December's total was revised down because Venezuelan output was lower than originally thought and Indonesia's production was subtracted due to its suspension from OPEC. Totals in the table below are rounded. January December Baseline Pledged Cut Compliance Jan. 1 output output for cut cut achieved (pct)* target Algeria 1.080 1.100 1.089 50,000 9,000 18 1.039 Angola 1.650 1.690 1.751 78,000 101,000 129 1.673 Ecuador 0.530 0.550 0.548 26,000 18,000 69 0.522 Gabon 0.200 0.200 0.202 9,000 2,000 22 0.193 Iran** 3.730 3.710 3.707 -90,000 -23,000 3.797 Iraq 4.510 4.710 4.561 210,000 51,000 24 4.351 Kuwait 2.720 2.900 2.838 131,000 118,000 90 2.707 Qatar 0.630 0.640 0.648 30,000 18,000 60 0.618 Saudi Arabia 9.980 10.45 10.544 486,000 564,000 116 10.058 UAE 2.930 3.090 3.013 139,000 83,000 60 2.874 Venezuela 2.050 2.130 (R) 2.067 95,000 17,000 18 1.972 TOTAL OPEC 11 30.010 31.170(R) 30.968 1,164,000 958,000 82 29.804 Libya 0.690 0.630 0.351 Nigeria 1.570 1.540 1.594 TOTAL OPEC 13 32.270 33.340(R) 31.749*** R = Revised * Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above: Baseline For Cut minus January Output = Cut Achieved Cut Achieved divided by Pledged Cut = Percentage compliance ** Iran is allowed a small increase in the deal *** OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30 2016, minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document for Libya and Nigeria The Reuters survey, based on shipping data and information from industry sources, aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)