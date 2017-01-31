Jan 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of
barrels per day (bpd) in January and December, according to a Reuters survey published on
Tuesday.
The survey indicates output from all 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries fell by 1.07 million barrels per day in January compared to December,
led by Saudi Arabia.
OPEC started reducing its output by about 1.20 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first
supply cut decision since 2008 to prop up prices. In December, no production target was in
effect.
December's total was revised down because Venezuelan output was lower than originally
thought and Indonesia's production was subtracted due to its suspension from OPEC.
Totals in the table below are rounded.
January December Baseline Pledged Cut Compliance Jan. 1
output output for cut cut achieved (pct)* target
Algeria 1.080 1.100 1.089 50,000 9,000 18 1.039
Angola 1.650 1.690 1.751 78,000 101,000 129 1.673
Ecuador 0.530 0.550 0.548 26,000 18,000 69 0.522
Gabon 0.200 0.200 0.202 9,000 2,000 22 0.193
Iran** 3.730 3.710 3.707 -90,000 -23,000 3.797
Iraq 4.510 4.710 4.561 210,000 51,000 24 4.351
Kuwait 2.720 2.900 2.838 131,000 118,000 90 2.707
Qatar 0.630 0.640 0.648 30,000 18,000 60 0.618
Saudi Arabia 9.980 10.45 10.544 486,000 564,000 116 10.058
UAE 2.930 3.090 3.013 139,000 83,000 60 2.874
Venezuela 2.050 2.130 (R) 2.067 95,000 17,000 18 1.972
TOTAL OPEC 11 30.010 31.170(R) 30.968 1,164,000 958,000 82 29.804
Libya 0.690 0.630 0.351
Nigeria 1.570 1.540 1.594
TOTAL OPEC 13 32.270 33.340(R) 31.749***
R = Revised
* Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above:
Baseline For Cut minus January Output = Cut Achieved
Cut Achieved divided by Pledged Cut = Percentage compliance
** Iran is allowed a small increase in the deal
*** OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30 2016,
minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document
for Libya and Nigeria
The Reuters survey, based on shipping data and information from industry sources, aims
to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from,
storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami
stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason
Neely)