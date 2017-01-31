LONDON Jan 31 OPEC's oil output is set to fall
by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, a
Reuters survey found on Tuesday, pointing to a strong start by
the exporter group in implementing its first supply cut deal in
eight years.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed
to cut its output by about 1.20 million bpd from Jan. 1 - the
first such deal since 2008 - to prop up oil prices and
get rid of a supply glut.
Supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets
under the deal in January has averaged 30.01 million bpd,
according to the survey based on shipping data and information
from industry sources, down from 31.17 million bpd in December.
Compared with the levels that the countries agreed to make
the reductions from, in most cases their October output, this
means the OPEC members have cut output by 958,000 bpd of the
pledged 1.164 million bpd, equating to 82 percent compliance.
For details of January production by country, see
The Reuters survey is based on shipping data provided by
external sources, Thomson Reuters flows data, and information
provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consulting firms.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Mark
Potter)