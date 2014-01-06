Jan 6 The following table shows OPEC crude oil
output in millions of barrels per day in December and November,
according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.
The survey indicates output from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries has fallen further this month
because of reduced Saudi output, disruption in Libya and a lack
of growth in exports from Iraq.
With the latest decline, OPEC is pumping below its supply
target of 30 million barrels per day (bpd). Output fell below
the target in October for the first time since it came into
effect in January 2012, according to Reuters estimates.
Production figures are in millions of barrels per day.
Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC
member-countries.
December November
output output
Algeria 1.16 1.16
Angola 1.74 1.77
Ecuador 0.52 0.52
Iran 2.70 2.65
Iraq 2.95 2.98 (R)
Kuwait 2.80 2.82
Libya 0.25 0.29 (R)
Nigeria 1.88 1.83
Qatar 0.74 0.74
Saudi Arabia 9.62 9.70
UAE 2.75 2.74
Venezuela 2.42 2.44
TOTAL OPEC 29.53 29.64
R = Revised.
OPEC's target excludes condensate and natural gas liquids.
The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market,
defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage.
Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian
output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo
condensates.
