Feb 16 The following table shows oil output by
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus
Russia in January and December.
Top global oil exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on
Tuesday to freeze output levels but said the deal was contingent
on other producers joining in - a major sticking point with Iran
absent from the talks and determined to raise production.
The OPEC figures are crude oil according to a Reuters survey
based on shipping data and information from sources at oil
companies, OPEC and consultants. OPEC does not provide
a timely official figure of its output.
The Russian figures are official data released by the Energy
Ministry and includes gas condensate.
January December
Algeria 1.11 1.11
Angola 1.63 1.77
Ecuador 0.54 0.54
Indonesia 0.70 0.69
Iran 3.05 2.90
Iraq 4.25 4.20
Kuwait 2.80 2.77
Libya 0.38 0.39
Nigeria 1.90 1.80
Qatar 0.66 0.67
Saudi Arabia 10.25 10.15
UAE 2.89 2.88
Venezuela 2.44 2.44
TOTAL OPEC 32.60 32.31
Russia 10.88 10.8
TOTAL OPEC, 43.48 43.11
RUSSIA
(Reporting by Alex Lawler)