Feb 16 The following table shows oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia in January and December. Top global oil exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday to freeze output levels but said the deal was contingent on other producers joining in - a major sticking point with Iran absent from the talks and determined to raise production. The OPEC figures are crude oil according to a Reuters survey based on shipping data and information from sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants. OPEC does not provide a timely official figure of its output. The Russian figures are official data released by the Energy Ministry and includes gas condensate. January December Algeria 1.11 1.11 Angola 1.63 1.77 Ecuador 0.54 0.54 Indonesia 0.70 0.69 Iran 3.05 2.90 Iraq 4.25 4.20 Kuwait 2.80 2.77 Libya 0.38 0.39 Nigeria 1.90 1.80 Qatar 0.66 0.67 Saudi Arabia 10.25 10.15 UAE 2.89 2.88 Venezuela 2.44 2.44 TOTAL OPEC 32.60 32.31 Russia 10.88 10.8 TOTAL OPEC, 43.48 43.11 RUSSIA (Reporting by Alex Lawler)