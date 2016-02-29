Feb 29 The following table shows OPEC crude oil
output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in February and
January, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.
The survey indicates output from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 280,000 barrels per day
(bpd) from January.
OPEC has no supply target, having at a Dec. 4 meeting
scrapped its output ceiling of 30 million bpd, which it had been
exceeding for months.
Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the
OPEC member countries.
February January
Algeria 1.11 1.110
Angola 1.70 1.63
Ecuador 0.54 0.54
Indonesia 0.71 0.7
Iran 3.10 3.05
Iraq 4.15 4.30 (R)
Kuwait 2.80 2.80
Libya 0.36 0.38
Nigeria 1.80 1.90
Qatar 0.65 0.66
Saudi Arabia 10.2 10.25
UAE 2.80 2.89
Venezuela 2.45 2.44
TOTAL OPEC 32.37 32.65 (R)
R = Revised. The only January estimate revised is that of
Iraq.
The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market,
defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage.
Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian
output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo
condensates.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)