Feb 29 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in February and January, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) from January. OPEC has no supply target, having at a Dec. 4 meeting scrapped its output ceiling of 30 million bpd, which it had been exceeding for months. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. February January Algeria 1.11 1.110 Angola 1.70 1.63 Ecuador 0.54 0.54 Indonesia 0.71 0.7 Iran 3.10 3.05 Iraq 4.15 4.30 (R) Kuwait 2.80 2.80 Libya 0.36 0.38 Nigeria 1.80 1.90 Qatar 0.65 0.66 Saudi Arabia 10.2 10.25 UAE 2.80 2.89 Venezuela 2.45 2.44 TOTAL OPEC 32.37 32.65 (R) R = Revised. The only January estimate revised is that of Iraq. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)