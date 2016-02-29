* OPEC supply falls by 280,000 bpd to 32.37 million bpd
* Iraq posts largest decline due to northern export halt
* Saudi Arabia keeps output flat, following freeze deal
* Iran increases supply, but not as fast as it says
* For a table of OPEC output, see
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Feb 29 OPEC oil output has fallen in
February from the highest monthly level in recent history, a
Reuters survey found on Monday, due to a halt in Iraq's northern
exports and outages in other producers.
The survey also found stable output in top exporter Saudi
Arabia, an early sign that Riyadh is delivering on a Feb. 16
deal along with Venezuela, Qatar and non-member Russia to freeze
output and support prices, which hit a 12-year low last month.
Supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries has declined in February to 32.37 million barrels per
day (bpd) from a revised 32.65 million bpd in January, according
to the survey, based on shipping data and information from
sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.
Most of the decline in February output has been involuntary.
The biggest drop is in Iraq, OPEC's largest source of supply
growth in 2015, due to the stoppage in flow along the pipeline
carrying crude from the Kurdish region.
"The interruption from Kurdistan is significant because they
were a big part of the increase in exports from Iraq," said
Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix. "It is prompt supplies
and these are large volumes."
The pipeline, which had been carrying around 600,000 bpd in
recent months, has been offline since Feb. 17 and could be shut
until mid-March.
Production also declined in Nigeria, where Royal Dutch
Shell's Nigerian venture suspended the flow of Forcados
crude to the export terminal following a spill. The incident
added to the impact of lower scheduled exports.
Field maintenance including at the Murban development has
reduced output in the United Arab Emirates, the survey found.
Saudi Arabia has kept output steady compared with January at
10.20 million bpd, sources in the survey said, citing stable
exports in much of February. Saudi production reached a record
high of 10.56 million bpd in June.
Of the countries increasing output, Iran boosted supply
further following the lifting of Western sanctions in January.
Iran, which wants to recover market share it lost under
sanctions, has criticised the production freeze agreement.
Iran has increased supply by 200,000 bpd since December,
according to Reuters surveys, while Iranian officials say the
country has boosted exports by a much larger 500,000 bpd.
OPEC production has surged since the group in November 2014
abandoned its traditional role of cutting supply alone to prop
up prices, in the hope that lower prices would curb the growth
of more costly-to-develop competing supply sources.
The extra OPEC barrels have helped to create one of the
biggest supply gluts in history, and the production freeze
agreed by the three OPEC members plus Russia represents the
first global production pact since 2001.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)