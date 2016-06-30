June 30 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in June and May, according to a Reuters survey published on Thursday. The survey indicates output from the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 250,000 bpd in June, led by an increase in Nigeria. OPEC has no supply target, having in December 2015 scrapped its output ceiling of 30 million bpd, which it had been exceeding for months. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. Next month's survey will include output from Gabon, which rejoins OPEC from July 1. June May Algeria 1.09 1.090 Angola 1.730 1.710 Ecuador 0.550 0.540 Indonesia 0.740 0.740 Iran 3.600 3.550 Iraq 4.200 4.280 Kuwait 2.850 2.840 Libya 0.300 0.260 Nigeria 1.550 1.400 (R) Qatar 0.660 0.660 Saudi Arabia 10.300 10.250 UAE 2.950 2.900 Venezuela 2.300 2.350 TOTAL OPEC 32.820 32.570 (R) R - Revised The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)