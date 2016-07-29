July 29 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in July and June, according to a Reuters survey published on Friday. The survey indicates output from the 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 100,000 bpd in July, led by increases in Iraq and Nigeria. OPEC has no supply target, having in December 2015 scrapped its output ceiling of 30 million bpd, which it had been exceeding for months. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. Gabon is included in the survey for the first time after it rejoined OPEC on July 1. July June Algeria 1.10 1.09 Angola 1.74 1.73 Ecuador 0.55 0.55 Gabon 0.21 0.21 Indonesia 0.74 0.74 Iran 3.62 3.60 Iraq 4.32 4.23 (R) Kuwait 2.86 2.85 Libya 0.28 0.30 Nigeria 1.61 1.55 Qatar 0.65 0.66 Saudi Arabia 10.50 10.55 (R) UAE 2.96 2.95 Venezuela 2.27 2.30 TOTAL OPEC 33.41 33.31 (R) R - Revised The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)