Sept 30 The following table shows OPEC crude oil
output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in September and
August, according to a Reuters survey published on Friday.
The survey indicates output from the 14-member Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 70,000 bpd in
September, led by increases in Iraq and Libya.
OPEC at a meeting on Wednesday decided to set a production
target ranging between 32.50 million bpd and 33.0 million bpd,
representing its first supply cut decision since 2008.
The August output figure for Kuwait was amended, resulting
in a 30,000-bpd upward revision to OPEC's production that month.
Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the
OPEC member countries.
September August
Algeria 1.100 1.090
Angola 1.750 1.770
Ecuador 0.550 0.550
Gabon 0.220 0.220
Indonesia 0.730 0.740
Iran 3.630 3.620
Iraq 4.430 4.310
Kuwait 2.910 2.900 (R)
Libya 0.350 0.260
Nigeria 1.440 1.470
Qatar 0.650 0.650
Saudi Arabia 10.550 10.700
UAE 3.050 3.000
Venezuela 2.24 2.25
TOTAL OPEC 33.600 33.530 (R)
R - Revised
The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market,
defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage.
Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian
output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo
condensates.
