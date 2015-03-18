* Mooted March meeting of OPEC, non-OPEC shelved-Russia
* OPEC member Algeria seeks more exporter cooperation
By Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 18 OPEC efforts to bring
non-member countries such as Russia on aboard in cutting output
have made little progress, officials say, and even the chance of
more Iranian exports hitting prices if sanctions end is unlikely
to boost cooperation.
Since the oil price collapse, top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia
has said it wanted non-OPEC producers to cooperate with the
group. But a plan for a meeting between the two
sides this month appears to have been shelved.
"At first we have been planning to meet in March, but so far
no-one has come forward with such an initiative. The situation
has calmed down a bit," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak
told Reuters.
Novak was part of a Russian delegation that held talks with
OPEC ministers before OPEC's November meeting. But no supply cut
deal was reached then, OPEC refused to act alone and Brent crude
prices fell, reaching a near six-year low close to $45 in
January.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries'
position, according to a delegate from a Gulf producer, remains
that it might consider cutting output if outside producers were
willing to contribute.
"If big non-OPEC producers are willing to cooperate
effectively, not only by saying but effectively, to make plans
to decrease production, here OPEC may take a decision," the
delegate said.
Algerian Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi, who in 1998-1999
helped organize OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts that revived
prices from a slump to $10, has again been seeking more
co-operation among exporters.
The issue could rise up the agenda for producers if Iran and
world powers reach a deal on Iran's nuclear work that paves the
way for higher Iranian oil supplies, and further weakens prices.
Crude has been falling this week on the prospect
of a deal.
Iran has made clear it expects other producers inside and
outside OPEC to make room for an increase in its supplies, once
sanctions are lifted. Iran was OPEC's second-largest producer
until 2012, when sanctions forced it to cut exports.
"When we lost our market some countries filled the gap, so
when Iranian oil comes back to the market it's time to
accommodate it for the benefit of all sides," said a source
familiar with Iranian oil policy.
But analysts doubt Russia would be willing to change its
tune on output curbs and that other OPEC members would give up
market share to make room for Iran, given that Iraq wants to
boost exports and Saudi Arabia is focusing on market share.
"If the nuclear deal happens and Iran increases exports, the
market will have to simply accommodate those volumes," said a
long-time OPEC watcher. "I can't see anyone - be it Saudi
Arabia, Iraq or Russia - agreeing to cut their own output."
Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix, said a boost in
Iranian exports would add to OPEC's challenge in working
together as a 12-member group and doubted Russia would be
willing to limit supplies.
"Some have described the OPEC November meeting as the death
of OPEC and it is true that the lifting of sanctions on Iran
will create a major issue for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE,"
he said.
"They already have an issue with Iraq increasing production
and they will now have to face Iran that will consider itself,
like Iraq, not bound by any quota for many years."
OPEC holds its next meeting in June and so far looks set to
keep policy unchanged. As in November, Russian officials are
also expected to travel to Vienna for the meeting.
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow and Archana
Narayanan in Dubai, editing by William Hardy)