MEXICO CITY Jan 16 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro wants to meet with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena
Nieto to discuss a slump in crude oil prices when they attend a
summit in Costa Rica at the end of January, a diplomatic source
said on Friday.
Maduro is wrapping up a tour that took him to China, Russia
Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Algeria, in what OPEC delegates
described as a diplomatic push by Venezuela and Iran for an OPEC
oil output cut.
The diplomatic source said Maduro has proposed a meeting
with Pena Nieto at a summit of Latin American and Caribbean
leaders in Costa Rica on Jan. 28-29.
A Mexican government spokesman said Pena Nieto planned to
attend the summit, but had no details on whether the pair would
meet.
"I am asking for a meeting with the president of Mexico,"
Maduro said on Thursday after meeting with Russian President
Vladimir Putin, without specifying a date or place for the
meeting.
Earlier in the tour, Maduro said in Qatar that he was
working to build a "new consensus for this new situation in the
oil market, for the stabilization of the market and prices."
Mexican government officials have said privately that
Mexico, the world's tenth-biggest crude oil producer, is not in
a position to cut its own output.
Major oil producers including Russia and Venezuela have been
pushing for output cuts to boost prices, but OPEC has shown no
signs of reversing its November decision to maintain production
levels and instead allow the market to balance itself.
Oil prices have dropped by nearly 60 percent since June as
production around the world has soared, outstripping demand at a
time of lackluster global economic growth.
