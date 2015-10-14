HOUSTON/NEW YORK Oct 14 The safe money for oil
traders is betting that Venezuela's plan to resurrect OPEC's old
price band mechanism, attempting to set a $70 floor for the
battered market, will be doomed from the start.
Saudi Arabia, the group's de facto leader, has shown zero
interest in returning to a strategy of supporting prices; big
producers outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries, namely Russia, have essentially ruled out cuts. And
most analysts say attempting to set a price range is futile, or
that the $70 price is unsustainably high, or both.
Yet a handful of experts and observers say the proposal -
articulated by former oil minister Rafael Ramirez in an
interview with may be a catalyst for moving away from
OPEC's laissez faire approach to collapsing oil prices, which
throttled investment, shredded budgets and left some economies,
such as Venezuela's, teetering on the brink.
Even if the idea fails to advance, it could represent the
first meaningful step in months toward finding common ground
that could help stabilize the oil market.
The plan, to be discussed at an Oct. 21 meeting of technical
experts in Vienna, seems simple: progressive production cuts to
control prices, with a "first floor" of $70 per barrel and a
later target of $100 per barrel, Ramirez explained.
His comments come after months of presidential visits and
vague statements by President Nicolas Maduro, most of which has
been dismissed as a desperate effort by a precarious leader with
little history of petro-diplomacy.
Ramirez, by contrast, was the public face of Venezuela's oil
policy for over a decade, working closely and often with Saudi
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi - one of the only remaining OPEC
ministers from the previous decade, among the group's most
cohesive periods - as oil prices raced from $20 a barrel to
nearly $150 and back down again after the financial crisis.
"I think this one might have more substance," said Paul
Horsnell, head of Commodities Research from Standard Chartered,
who has been writing about oil markets and OPEC for two decades.
"Signing up to a $70-$100 band doesn't seem too difficult
for anyone," he said. "As long as there is no automatic
mechanism linking the band to output, it seems a very low cost
way of expressing solidarity with the aspirations of other
members."
Eight non-OPEC countries were invited: Azerbaijan, Brazil,
Colombia, Kazakhstan, Norway, Mexico, Oman and Russia, according
to Venezuela's oil minister Eulogio Del Pino.
SEEKING AN ANCHOR
The price band formula has been used before as a way out of
crisis. After the late 1990s collapse in prices to $10 a barrel,
the group set a band of $22 to $28 a barrel. It was abandoned in
2005 as soaring demand caused prices to race higher, and the
group has never formally set any target or range since then.
Attempts by Venezuela in past years to make OPEC go back to
the band system have failed. This year prices are lower, but big
producers - including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait - are reluctant to
sacrifice again their market share to revive them.
Yet there are other signs that nearly a year of depressed
prices, and deep uncertainty over how long sub-$50 a barrel oil
may last, is wearing thin.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met with Naimi last
week in Istanbul, and has said Russia is ready to meet with OPEC
and non-OPEC producers. In a speech in Kuwait,
senior Saudi energy advisor Ibrahim al-Muhanna bemoaned the lack
of an "anchor" in the oil market, the absence of which fuelled
volatility and depressed investment.
"This is an unnatural situation and it is difficult to see
it continuing," Muhanna said, but offered no firm ideas on what
might be done to remedy the situation.
A source close to Venezuela's OPEC delegation said it will
be almost impossible to make Saudi Arabia and Russia sit at the
same table to negotiate a cut given past acrimony over Moscow's
failed promises to curb output, but to start with a floor price
discussion at a technical level may help toward that goal.
Many analysts said targetting a notional price without any
real commitments to production constraints would be a largely
meaningless gesture, but others said it could help ease a
jittery market and potentially soften the stance of some in
OPEC.
"Countries can use the band as a broad reference," said
Alvaro Silva, who served as OPEC's general secretary in 2002 and
2003, when the first price band was in effect.
"It worked fine in the past to give the market a price
reference and avoid large price oscillations."
Apart from the mechanism itself, it is an open question
whether producers would agree that $70 is the right goal. While
several members including Iraq and Angola suggested in June that
$75 to $80 a barrel was a reasonable area, core Gulf members may
worry about losing too much market share at that level.
At that price, U.S. shale oil production would likely come
roaring back, according to one veteran analyst. "But set the
floor $10 lower and it could work."
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Jonathan Leff in
New York, additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas)