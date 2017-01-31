(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 31 Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies
have accounted for almost all the production cuts delivered by
OPEC so far as the kingdom resumes its familiar role as swing
producer.
Saudi Arabia cut production by 564,000 barrels per day (bpd)
in January, or 16 percent more than the 486,000 bpd reduction it
pledged in November.
But the organisation's members as a whole have cut output by
just 958,000 bpd, or 18 percent less than promised cuts
totalling 1.164 million bpd, according to the monthly Reuters
survey.
As a result, Saudi Arabia has shouldered almost 60 percent
of the output cuts so far, compared with a pledged share of just
over 40 percent.
Saudi Arabia and its allies Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates
and Qatar have contributed 82 percent of all the cuts made by
the organisation's members, compared with a planned share of 68
percent.
Compliance rates among other members of the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries have generally been much lower
("OPEC oil output falls 1.07 million bpd in Jan", Reuters, Jan
31) .
Algeria and Venezuela have delivered just 18 percent of
their promised cuts and Iraq's compliance has not been much
higher at 24 percent.
Strictly speaking, the cuts are meant to be averaged across
the first half of 2017 so no OPEC member has yet broken its
promises.
Poor performers could still make deeper cuts in the months
ahead to make up for the low level of compliance in January,
though this seems unlikely.
OPEC has returned to its traditional behaviour ("OPEC and
other commodity cartels", Alhajji and Huettner, 2000).
By cutting their own output deeply, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
have masked the low level of compliance across the rest of the
organisation.
Compliance excluding Saudi Arabia and Kuwait averaged just
50 percent in January.
The pattern of behaviour is similar to 1999 when Saudi
Arabia did most of the deliberate cutting, with some help from
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
Saudi Arabia and its allies have once again voluntarily cut
output to reduce excess crude inventories and stabilise prices,
leaving other members to produce as much as they can.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)