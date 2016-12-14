BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian oil producers can agree among themselves on production cuts as part of Moscow's deal with OPEC, Alexander Dyukov, head of Gazprom Neft, said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group