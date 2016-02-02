(Adds further comments, context)
ABU DHABI Feb 2 Russia is open to further
cooperation in the oil market with OPEC and non-OPEC countries,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday while on
a visit to Abu Dhabi.
Asked at a news conference whether Russia was open to the
idea of a meeting among OPEC and non-OPEC countries to discuss
stabilising oil prices, he replied through a translator:
"In the current situation it seems to me we have a common
interest in continuing our work in this endeavour, and we are
open to further cooperation if there is a desire from everyone
to really hold this meeting spoken about by our Venezuelan
friends."
He added: "The idea is there and we will be ready to
implement it in all forms and aspects that everyone will agree
upon."
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Venezuelan Oil
Minister Eulogio Del Pino discussed the possibility of holding
joint consultations between OPEC and non-OPEC countries in the
near future, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Monday.
Asked whether he had discussed oil with his United Arab
Emirates counterpart, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
al-Nahayan, Lavrov replied that he was concerned with exchanging
views on what was happening in the oil market.
Sheikh Abdullah did not say anything about oil at the news
conference, most of which dealt with talks in Geneva on ending
Syria's civil war.
International benchmark Brent oil was trading just
under $33 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with mid-2014 peaks of
around $115.
(Reporting by Noah Browning, Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing
by Dale Hudson)