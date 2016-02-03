MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia is ready to meet the main oil producers within the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) if a consensus on such a meeting is reached with them, RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign minister as saying on Wednesday.

"We consider it important to understand what is going on on the markets. The markets are being influenced by many factors, and old mechanisms are unlikely to work. I think we all understand this," Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying during a visit to Oman. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)