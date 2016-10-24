UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
VIENNA Oct 24 It is essential that OPEC and non-OPEC countries address overcapacities in the oil market, the cartel's secretary general said before a meeting on Monday with Russia's energy minister aimed at discussing coordination of output.
Russia is a crucial partner in addressing energy challenges and both sides are committed to stable oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said in a speech before his meeting in Vienna with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.
Last month in Algiers, OPEC agreed modest oil output cuts. The goal is to cut production to a range of 32.50-33.0 million barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)
