BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian oil company Lukoil will cut its output in proportion with its share of Russian crude production, the firm's vice president, Ravil Maganov, said on Wednesday.
Maganov was speaking after a meeting between Russian oil companies and the energy ministry on how they will implement an agreement between OPEC and other oil exporting nations on cutting exports. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group