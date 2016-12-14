MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian oil company Lukoil will cut its output in proportion with its share of Russian crude production, the firm's vice president, Ravil Maganov, said on Wednesday.

Maganov was speaking after a meeting between Russian oil companies and the energy ministry on how they will implement an agreement between OPEC and other oil exporting nations on cutting exports. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)