VIENNA Oct 24 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that OPEC and Russia were stepping up cooperation as they discussed how Moscow might be able to help support a possible freeze or cut in oil production.

Novak, speaking in Vienna, said a short-term oil output cut would reduce market volatility, but that oil and gas consumption would grow in the future. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)