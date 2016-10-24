UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
VIENNA Oct 24 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he plans to discuss the situation on the oil market with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo.
Speaking in Vienna, Novak said Russia was a responsible player on the oil market and an agreement in OPEC will allow talks to resume between producers inside and outside the cartel. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
LONDON, May 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A growing number of people are going to the courts to try to overturn government decisions seen to exacerbate climate change, according to a global survey of climate change litigation published on Tuesday.