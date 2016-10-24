VIENNA Oct 24 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he plans to discuss the situation on the oil market with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo.

Speaking in Vienna, Novak said Russia was a responsible player on the oil market and an agreement in OPEC will allow talks to resume between producers inside and outside the cartel. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)