MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Wednesday that a recent spike in global oil
prices was not driven by structural factors but was a reaction
to leading producers' decision to curb output.
"I would like to say the following: the market trend for oil
prices to improve in our opinion isn't of a structural nature,"
Siluanov told the upper house of parliament.
"It is a reaction to those oil output restrictions which
were taken by OPEC countries for half a year."
