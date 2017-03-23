FILE PHOTO: Shaybah oilfield complex is seen at night in the Rub' al-Khali desert, Saudi Arabia, November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji/File Photo

DUBAI Saudi Arabia expects its crude oil supply to be stable at around 10 million barrels per day in the next few months, fully in line with the country's OPEC quota and regardless of possible fluctuations in monthly production, industry sources said.

Riyadh has stressed the importance of focussing on its supply rather than output as supply includes crude delivered to the market - domestically and for export - from the wellhead and from storage.

One Saudi-based source told Reuters production could be lower than supply in March or April.

