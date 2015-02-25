LONDON Feb 25 OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia is
feeling vindicated after a strategy of allowing oil to flood the
market has begun to achieve what it was aiming for.
As a global oil glut pushed prices down 60 percent between
June 2014 and January 2015, signs began to emerge that OPEC's
rivals, including North American producers, will have to curtail
output of their expensive barrels.
Two months into 2015, oil prices have recovered to around
$60 per barrel from their January lows of $45 - much faster than
Saudi Arabia had hoped for when it convinced fellow OPEC members
in November not to cut output to defend market share against
shale oil and other competing supply.
In his first public comments since oil prices rebounded,
veteran Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi signalled satisfaction
with developments, saying he saw oil demand growing and that
markets were "calm".
A day earlier, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate said oil prices
had started to stabilise around current levels, effectively
dropping a price anchor at $60 a barrel and saying he saw no
need for any emergency OPEC meeting.
"The Saudis are saying - look, everything is happening the
way it needs to happen. Others are cutting capex, production
growth is slowing and low prices are stimulating demand," said
OPEC watcher Yasser Elguindi from economic consultants Medley
Global Advisors.
Saudi Arabia, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries' leading producer, is also one of the cheapest oil
producers in the world, with production costs of just a few
dollars per barrel.
Modern techniques of extracting oil from hard rock, which
are behind a U.S. shale oil revolution, are much more expensive
and production costs range from as low as $25 and as high as $80
per barrel.
"Of course, the main unknown is how resilient U.S. oil
production will be. It may take more than just two quarters for
markets to adjust to new patterns. It may take a year or two to
sort out what is fair value for crude," said Elguindi.
"Price may need to be at $60 to allow for a rational
supply-demand trajectory. It doesn't mean of course that we
can't temporarily go to $40 or $80 under certain circumstances,"
he added.
'HAPPY NAIMI'
Samuel Ciszuk, senior adviser on security of supply to the
Swedish Energy Agency, believes that Naimi calling for calmness
was a sign he was happy with current prices.
"That means he wants prices roughly where they are or
somewhat lower. Effectively, Naimi is saying he is OK with the
inventory build-up, instead looking ahead towards the slow build
of demand growth, to take care of those inventories at a later
stage," said Ciszuk.
U.S. shale oil output growth is not expected to start
slowing before the second part of 2015. This means an
accelerated build up of global stockpiles, which could put oil
prices under more pressure.
However, withstanding a long period of oil prices below $60
per barrel might be problematic even for cash-rich Saudi Arabia,
not to mention poorer members and traditional OPEC price hawks
Venezuela, Algeria and Iran.
"It is interesting that Naimi says he doesn't like to talk
about oil because he wants calmness," said Olivier Jakob from
Petromatrix consultancy.
"After the OPEC meeting...we had the oil ministers of Saudi
Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE going to the newswires to talk the
market down. They did like to talk oil then and (Naimi's current
remarks) is probably another indication that they have reached
their objective," said Jakob.
He added that another big unknown was nuclear talks between
the West and Iran, which could lead to a softening of sanctions
against the Islamic Republic and a potential release of as much
as 1 million barrels per day of additional oil to the market.
"Any nuclear deal will reopen the gates of speculation about
the role of OPEC and its place in the current oil market," said
Jakob.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson and Rania El
Gamal; editing by Susan Thomas)