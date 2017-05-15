AIRSHOW-New Russian jet to start certification testing in autumn - manufacturer
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia will begin certification testing for its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane this autumn, manufacturer Irkut Corporation said on Tuesday.
BEIJING May 15 Global oil inventories in floating storage have declined by one-third since the start of the year, a source from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries told Reuters on Monday.
The drop in stockpiles is the latest sign that output cuts by major producers have helped deplete a global glut.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday it will replace Chief Executive Brian Ferguson, who championed an unpopular purchase of western Canadian oil sands assets, though it failed to name a successor, sending its shares tumbling 10 percent.