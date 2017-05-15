Punjab to forgive over $1.5 billion in farm debts
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
MOSCOW Russia's biggest oil company, Rosneft, stands ready to comply with any decision to extend a global deal on oil output cuts, RIA news agency quoted Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin as saying on Monday.
Rosneft played a role in preparing a joint statement by the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia in which they said they supported extending the global output cuts until March 2018, RIA quoted Sechin as saying.
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.