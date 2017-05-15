FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian state oil company Rosneft is pictured behind a pipe at the Samotlor oil field outside the of Nizhnevartovsk, Russia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia's biggest oil company, Rosneft, stands ready to comply with any decision to extend a global deal on oil output cuts, RIA news agency quoted Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin as saying on Monday.

Rosneft played a role in preparing a joint statement by the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia in which they said they supported extending the global output cuts until March 2018, RIA quoted Sechin as saying.

