(Repeats for wider distribution.)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON Nov 14 U.S. shale producers are
redeploying cash, rigs and workers, cautiously confident the
energy sector has turned a corner after Donald Trump's election
victory and OPEC's recent signal that it plans to curb
production.
The downturn produced a leaner, more efficient U.S. shale
industry that was forced to develop and quickly adapt new
technology to compete with conventional oil supplies during a
two-year period of depressed prices.
"You're starting to see a little bit of light at the end of
the tunnel," Ryan Lance, chief executive of ConocoPhillips
, the largest independent U.S. oil producer, said in an
interview last week. "We're beginning to put capital back to
work, but we're being cautious."
Specifics of the deal by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries - especially what it means for each member -
need to be finalized at a meeting later this month in Austria.
But the tentative agreement indicated OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia
is keen to end a damaging two-year oil price war. That prodded
U.S. producers to action.
The U.S. oil drilling rig count has grown 6 percent since
OPEC's September accord, according to oilfield analytics firm
NavPort, with additions across the country's top shale fields
including the Permian (7 percent) and the Bakken (17 percent).
Also, Trump's victory is expected to bring to the White
House an advocate for oil and gas drilling, who will slash
regulations and encourage new energy industry development.
Occidental Petroleum Corp, Chevron Corp,
Pioneer Natural Resources Co and ConocoPhillips are
among those adding rigs or preparing to do so.
Oasis Petroleum Inc, a major North Dakota producer,
bought 55,000 acres last month from SM Energy Co for $785
million, a bullish bet on the future of oil prices. The company
also plans to add rigs.
"This all reflects more of a confidence around our business
plan in a lower oil price environment," Oasis Chief Executive
Tommy Nusz said in an interview last week.
"We feel like we can hold our own now in a $40 (per barrel
oil) world and grow in a $45 to $50 world."
Citing its technology and other improvements, EOG Resources
Inc raised its growth projections and now expects to
boost output 15 to 25 percent each year through the end of the
decade if oil prices stabilize near $50 per barrel.
"After two years of this down cycle, we are more than ready
to resume higher-return oil growth," EOG CEO Bill Thomas told
investors in early November.
All that activity will have an effect once things ramp up.
U.S. unconventional shale oil production is expected to dip
13 percent this year from 2015 levels and continue to slip into
2017 before rebounding 11 percent in 2018, according to data
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
INVESTORS EYE POTENTIAL
Investors in the oil sector are also bullish, eager to see
returns grow after lagging for several years.
"We fundamentally feel that where energy prices are at now
are below where they are going to be at some point, and below
their long-term equilibrium level," Tony James, president of
private equity investor Blackstone Group LP, told
reporters in late October.
James' outlook reflects a broader perception among shale oil
producers and their financiers that the industry has turned a
corner for the better, analysts said.
U.S. oil producers have launched initial public offerings,
with Extraction Oil & Gas Inc and WildHorse Resource
Development Corp filing this fall alone.
That is good news not only for the oil industry but also for
its largest lenders, including Wells Fargo & Co and Bank
of America Corp.
Oil "companies are now entrepreneurial and they've cut costs
to become viable at these prices," a senior executive at one of
the top private equity firms in New York said last month. The
executive declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak
to the media. "Those people are going to start producing again."
To be sure, a resurgence in the U.S. oil industry must still
contend with market fundamentals, including a large oversupply
and sluggish demand that neither Saudi Arabia nor
President-elect Trump can fully control.
America's oil inventories rose by more than 14 million
barrels in late October, the largest one-week increase on record
and one linked to large production of shale oil and natural
gas.
If American oil companies continue to increase production,
they run the risk of abrogating any OPEC output cuts later this
month and pushing down prices on their own accord.
"Obviously if we pull back to $25 per barrel, that will have
an impact upon our investing," said Al Walker, CEO of Anadarko
Petroleum Corp.
Yet demand for the light, sweet oil produced across American
shale fields continues to rise globally. U.S. crude oil exports
hit an all-time high in September, according to U.S. Census
data.
And many companies have hedged for 2017 at least, taking
advantage of the oil price rise this year. That emboldens
executives to boost budgets.
Pioneer, considered by Wall Street analysts one of the
best-run U.S. shale oil producers, has hedged 75 percent of its
2017 output at an average price around $50 per barrel.
"The industry is looking forward to a tepid recovery in
early 2017," said John Chisholm, CEO of Flotek Industries Inc
, which supplies chemicals used in fracking and other
oilfield products.
Demand for Flotek's CnF, a nontoxic fracking fluid, during
the first nine months of 2016 has already eclipsed 2015 sales
volumes, with projections higher for 2017.
"These oil producers have reconstructed their business so
they can make money at these low oil price levels. They're
pressing forward."
(Additional reporting by Gui Qing Koh in New York; Editing by
Simon Webb and Matthew Lewis)