By Alex Lawler
LONDON Oct 1 A rise in output of North American
tight oil will not trouble OPEC, the group's secretary general
said on Tuesday, maintaining his view that the new supply source
will not significantly impact the group's market share.
Abdullah al-Badri, attending the annual Oil and Money
conference in London, referred to forecasts of rising production
of tight oil, also known as shale, but said that would not be a
problem for the 12-member OPEC.
"I do not think that with this quantity OPEC is in trouble,"
Badri said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,
sceptical of information available, has been looking more
closely at shale oil this year. It decided in May to carry out
its own investigation on shale's potential.
Already, the U.S. shale boom has altered the landscape of
oil trade. For example, OPEC members Nigeria and Algeria have
seen demand for their crude fall in the U.S., the world's top
consumer, because of growing domestic supply.
But this need not alarm core OPEC members such as Saudi
Arabia in the longer run, according to a senior International
Energy Agency (IEA) official also at the conference.
"In the next few years we will continue to see growth in
U.S. shale oil, which is very good news for the U.S. and the
rest of the world," IEA Chief Economist Fatih Birol told
Reuters.
"But I don't think that this has either the resource base or
the economics to replace Middle East oil," he added. The IEA
advises industrialised countries on energy policy.
Tight oil output would be in decline by 2018 and the cost of
such developments means that a sharp drop in oil prices would
restrain supplies, Badri said.
"This tight oil is hanging on the cost. If the (price) were
to drop to $60 to $70, then it would be out of the market
completely."
Current prices, of $108 a barrel for Brent crude,
are at an acceptable level for producers and consumers, he said.
(Editing by James jukwey)