Price recovery dampens Asian gold demand
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
Iraq will offer three new proposal at the upcoming OPEC meeting in Vienna to implement oil output cut, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Ali al-Luaibi.
The options will be consistent with OPEC policy and will bolster the unity of the group, the Journal reported citing Luaibi. on.wsj.com/2fhQeIz
Luaibi told the Journal "Our alternatives are based on other variables and will make it easier for OPEC members to make a decision", but he declined to give details over the proposals.
The Iraq oil ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters reported last week that OPEC is moving closer towards finalizing this month its first deal since 2008 to limit oil output.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SHANGHAI China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said in an article published in the state-owned China Securities Journal on Saturday.