Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino attends a meeting with President Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, in this handout file picture provided by Miraflores Palace January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters/Files

CARACAS Venezuela has talked with Russia, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to plan a mid-March meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers keen to adhere to this month's deal to freeze production, the South American country's Oil Minister said on Tuesday.

"We're expecting more than 10 main OPEC and non-OPEC producers to join this proposal," Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters, adding they were still deciding on a time and place.

Leading OPEC member Saudi Arabia, non-OPEC member Russia, Qatar and Venezuela agreed last week to freeze output at January levels if others joined in.

