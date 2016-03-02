CARACAS, March 2 Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino said more than 15 countries will attend an upcoming oil meeting to discuss an output freeze plan and possible further actions, state oil company PDVSA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Del Pino said last month that Qatar, Russia, and Saudi Arabia have agreed to a meeting in mid-March as part of efforts to stabilize oil markets.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)