* President Maduro says in talks with oil exporters on
meeting
* Venezuela relies heavily on oil export revenues
* But analysts greet calls for meeting with scepticism
By Diego Oré and Girish Gupta
CARACAS, Aug 10 Venezuela on Tuesday said it was
trying to rally support for a meeting of oil producers to agree
measures to prop up oil prices, the struggling Latin American
country's biggest source of income.
Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), is suffering from an economic and
political crisis and relies heavily on oil export revenues.
Its government has long called for oil producers to come up
with measures to buoy oil prices.
President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday night on state
television that he was in talks with several other oil exporters
to organise a producer meeting.
"I spoke today with King Salman of Saudi Arabia. In the
coming hours, I will speak to the Emir of Qatar. I sent a
communique to President Vladimir Putin (of Russia). I'm going to
speak too with President Rouhani from Iran. I'm in touch with
President Correa (of Ecuador), members of OPEC and non-OPEC
(countries)," Maduro said on his weekly television show, adding
that Venezuela was pushing to "stabilise" the oil price at $40
per barrel.
Venezuelan oil minister Eulogio del Pino had said on Monday
that a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC countries may take
place "in the coming weeks", and that Venezuela was "actively
promoting a meeting of producers ... so that OPEC and non-OPEC
countries can sit down to see what the scenario for the winter
looks like."
After recovering for much of the first half of this year
following a 70-percent price rout between 2014 and early 2016,
oil prices have slumped 15 percent again since June to
the low $40s per barrel as crude and refined product markets
remain oversupplied.
But analysts met Venezuela's calls with scepticism.
"Another round of proposed production freeze talks by OPEC
failed to excite investors," ANZ Bank said on Wednesday.
Russia, the world's largest oil producer, said on Monday it
did not see any ground for new talks on freezing oil output but
said it was open to negotiations.
Since the plunge in oil prices in 2014, Venezuela has
repeatedly tried to broker deals to freeze production and reduce
a supply glut, with limited success, as no oil producer was
willing to cede market share by voluntarily cutting output,
instead expecting competing exporters to restrict production.
As a result, OPEC members and other producers including
Russia did not manage to reach an agreement on freezing supply
at a meeting held in Doha in April.
OPEC members are scheduled to meet informally in September.
