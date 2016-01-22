(Adds del Pino on production cost, debt)
CARACAS Jan 21 Venezuela Oil Minister Eulogio
del Pino called on Thursday for OPEC and non-OPEC producers to
meet in February to discuss bolstering low oil prices that have
hammered the recession-hit South American nation's finances.
Del Pino said $60 per barrel would be a fair level.
"We are consulting with various ministers of producing
nations to arrange an extraordinary OPEC meeting," said del
Pino, also head of state oil company PDVSA, according
to Twitter postings and comments broadcast on the company's
radio.
"We want to invite non-OPEC nations because we are well
below equilibrium prices ... All countries are announcing
investment cuts and firing workers. It's a sorry situation."
Price hawk Venezuela has repeatedly been calling for an
emergency meeting to discuss steps to prop up prices, which are
at their lowest since 2003. But Gulf members of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have been rebuffing
Venezuela's push for a special meeting.
The price crash has compounded a recession in Venezuela,
where economic problems cost President Nicolas Maduro his
control of parliament in legislative elections last month, and
are reviving investor jitters over a possible default.
"We need a production cut that allows, for now, a
stabilization of prices," Del Pino added. "Every day it goes
down $3, up $3. That does not allow us to plan."
Del Pino said Venezuela was still producing profitably, with
an average production cost of $13 per barrel.
"We have a cost per barrel well below the current price of
crude," he said, adding that the company hoped to reduce the
production cost to $10.
The minister said PDVSA's debt had dropped $2 billion by the
end of 2015, compared with the previous year. "This is a big
achievement, considering the unfavorable situation our country
went through last year with the fall of oil prices," he said.
Consolidated financial debt was $39.9 billion at the end of
2014, according to PDVSA's latest results statement.
(Reporting by Corina Pons, Eyanir Chinea and Diego Ore; Writing
by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer, Chizu Nomiyama
and Lisa Shumaker)