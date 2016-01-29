WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
CARACAS Jan 29 Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino will visit Russia on a tour beginning on Saturday of OPEC and non-OPEC countries intended to drum up support for action to stem the tumble in crude prices, the government said.
"We will go to Russia, a non-OPEC country where we will discuss proposals to stabilize crude," he said, according to a Tweet from the Oil Ministry. "We leave tomorrow on the tour of OPEC and non-OPEC countries." (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.