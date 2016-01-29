CARACAS Jan 29 Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino will visit Russia on a tour beginning on Saturday of OPEC and non-OPEC countries intended to drum up support for action to stem the tumble in crude prices, the government said.

"We will go to Russia, a non-OPEC country where we will discuss proposals to stabilize crude," he said, according to a Tweet from the Oil Ministry. "We leave tomorrow on the tour of OPEC and non-OPEC countries." (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)