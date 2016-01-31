BRIEF-ServiceNow to offer $750 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow to offer $750 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
MOSCOW Jan 31 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino will meet with officials of Russia's energy ministry on Monday, RIA news agency quoted the Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow as saying on Sunday.
Del Pino will also hold talks with Russia's biggest oil producers, notably Rosneft, on Tuesday, it said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Servicenow to offer $750 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 7.7 percent stake in Transdigm Group Inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2q43K9A Further company coverage: