By Charles Wallace
April 11 Almost exactly a decade ago, Ben
Bernanke visited Tokyo as a member of the Federal Reserve Board
- he was not yet the powerful Fed chairman - and gave some
shocking advice to his Japanese counterparts. Surveying the
country's abysmal record of deflation, Bernanke recommended that
the Bank of Japan set an explicit inflation target and embark on
a massive program of buying government debt to help achieve that
goal.
It took a perplexingly long time for the advice to be
heeded. Last week, Japan's new central bank governor, Haruhiko
Kuroda, announced that he hoped to achieve 2 percent inflation
within two years from the current deflation of -0.70 percent.
To accomplish this, the BOJ will double the size of the
money supply to $2.8 trillion in two years by buying long-term
government bonds, increasing its balance sheet by 1 percent of
gross domestic product a month this year and 1.1 percent next
year.
In short, Japan will attempt to do in two years what
Bernanke and the Fed have done under their program of
quantitative easing in five years. For the cautious Japanese, it
was a breathtaking departure from recent practice, which had
been constrained by fears that pushing up the inflation rate
might bankrupt the BOJ because its large government bond
holdings would lose value when interest rates went up.
While these measures are almost universally applauded, it's
an open question whether they will be enough to fix what ails
Japan. No two countries are alike, so using a solution that
worked well in the United States may prove less than a perfect
fit for the Japanese. For example, increasing the money supply
is no guarantee that banks will lend and people will start
buying consumer goods, the ultimate end of a deflationary
liquidity trap. In addition, the Japanese prescription depends
in part on the revival of Japan's export trade - all that
monetary easing has led to a sharp decline in the value of the
yen, which is supposed to boost the fortunes of companies like
Sony and Toyota. But that may prove elusive as long as economies
in Europe and the United States struggle with high unemployment.
Kuroda's appointment as governor of the Bank of Japan was
part of a major economic overhaul by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,
who has promised to take dramatic steps to pull Japan out of its
funk. In addition to forcing down the yen and increasing the
buying of government bonds, Abe has also unveiled plans for a
hefty 10.3 trillion yen/$116 billion fiscal stimulus to boost
growth in the country.
Although foreign experts like Bernanke and Adam Posen, now
president of the Peterson Institute of International Economics,
have called for monetary and fiscal stimulus in Japan for many
years, what Abe is trying to do is surprisingly similar to the
medicine prescribed by Japanese Finance Minister Takahashi
Korekiyo in the 1930s: Devalue the yen and embark on a big
program of deficit spending and expansion of the money supply.
As a result of Korekiyo's unorthodox approach, Japan was one of
the few countries not to suffer in the Great Depression.
Korekiyo, often called Japan's version of British economist John
Maynard Keynes, was not so lucky: He was shot by military
officers when he proposed cutting defense spending.
There is no disputing that the program adopted by Abe and
Kuroda is much bigger and more radical than any economist or
foreign exchange trader anticipated. The yen, which was trading
at 79 to the dollar when Abe was elected in November, is this
week very close to 100, a decline of 24 percent. There was still
massive shorting of the Japanese currency by hedge funds, which
expect it to go above 100.
Designed to boost exports, the falling yen is already having
some repercussions among the country's trading partners. The
Korean won, for example, has fallen from 1,060 to the dollar in
mid-January to 1,140 on Monday. Whether the government in Seoul,
one of Japan's major trading rivals, is massaging the currency
downwards was not entirely clear.
Perhaps of more concern to the Japanese was criticism from
China. Last month, Gao Xiqing, who runs China's huge sovereign
wealth fund, the China Investment Corp., said Japan was using
its neighbors as a "garbage bin" by forcing down the value of
the yen. Of course, the Chinese have been similarly accused of
manipulating their own currency to boost exports, but it remains
to be seen if Japan's action will result in a currency war among
exporting nations seeking to gain advantage for their own
domestic industries.
Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the
International Monetary Fund, gave the Japanese monetary measures
the IMF stamp of approval over the weekend while attending a
meeting in China. She also warned, however, that "there is a
limit to how effectively monetary policy can continue to
shoulder the lion's share" of the effort to boost growth.
That criticism should be heeded in Japan. Increasing the
money supply and inflation target is one thing; getting Mrs.
Watanabe, the iconic Japanese housewife, to pull her savings out
from the Postal Savings Bank and start spending is quite
another. As Peter Stella, the former head of monetary and
foreign exchange operations at the IMF, remarked recently,
increasing bank reserves does not lead to more lending any more
automatically than a full tank of gas leads to more driving.
Japan is in what is known to economists as a classic
liquidity trap. People are hoarding cash because they expect
prices to decline.
The Japanese refer to this as keiki, roughly translated as
the economic mood, a phenomenon which is more psychological than
financial. How do you get people to spend again after two
decades of sitting on their savings?
One way, which Abe has called for, would be to get companies
to raise salaries for their employees, perhaps by such measures
as lowering corporate taxes. That would give the average
salaryman more disposable income, which preferably he would
spend rather than save. Unfortunately, corporate Japan has
mostly resisted this idea. About 85 percent of companies
responding to a monthly Reuters Corporate Survey in February
said they would maintain wage levels or cut them in the fiscal
year starting in April.
Another issue that could make a difference is increasing the
labor participation rate of the Mrs. Watanabes. Japan has
improved in the last decade but still lags behind most of the
developed world in getting women in the workforce. According to
one study, it is just 64 percent in Japan, compared with 83
percent in France and 75 percent in the United States. Another
study, by the World Economic Forum, on the gender gap globally,
ranks Japan 101st on a list of 135 countries (the United States
is 22nd and France is 57th).
Abe's dramatic prescription for the economy may prove to be
the magic solution after many failed attempts. But placing too
much dependence on the old notion of reviving export industries
at a time when economies in Europe and the United States are
still struggling and China is slowing down may not yield the
desired result. Japan needs to consume more of what it produces
and get more people, especially women, into productive jobs in
the labor force. Until then, Abe's prescription may be only a
temporary cure for a very ill patient.