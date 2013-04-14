By Lawrence H. Summers
April 14 With the release of the president's
budget, Washington has once again descended into partisan
squabbling. There is in America today pervasive concern about
the basic functioning of our democracy. Congress is viewed less
favorably than ever before in the history of public opinion
polling. Revulsion at political figures unable to reach
agreement on measures that substantially reduce prospective
budget deficits is widespread. Pundits and politicians alike
condemn gridlock as angry movements like Occupy Wall Street and
the Tea Party emerge on both sides of the political spectrum,
and partisanship seems to become ever more pervasive.
All this comes at a time of great challenge. Profound
changes, as emerging economies led by China converge toward the
West, will redefine the global order. Beyond the current
economic downturn, which is surely the most serious since the
Great Depression, lies the even more serious challenge of the
rise of technologies that may well raise average productivity
but displace large numbers of workers. Public debt is running up
in a way that is without precedent except in times of all-out
war. And a combination of the share of the population that is
aged and the rising relative price of public services such as
healthcare and education pressures future budgets.
Anyone who has worked in a political position in Washington
has had ample experience with great frustration. Almost everyone
involved with public policy feels as I do that there is much
that is essential yet infeasible in the current political
environment. Yet context is important. Concerns about gridlock
are a near-constant in American political history and in
important respects reflect desirable checks and balances; much
more progress is occurring in key sectors than is usually
acknowledged; and American decision making, for all its flaws,
stands up well in global comparison.
It is a commonplace that the missing center makes political
compromise impossible. Many yearn for a return to what they
imagine as an earlier era when centrists in both parties had
overlapping opinions and negotiated bipartisan compromises that
moved the country forward. Yet fears about the functioning of
our government like those expressed today have been recurring
features of the political landscape since Patrick Henry's 1791
assertion that the spirit of the revolution had been lost. It's
sobering to consider the degree of concern about paralysis that
gripped Washington during the early 1960s when the prevailing
diagnosis was that a lack of cohesive and responsible parties
precluded the clear electoral verdicts necessary for decisive
action. While there was a flurry of legislation passed in the
1964-66 period after a Democratic landslide, what followed were
the cleavages associated with Vietnam and then Watergate, all
leading to President Jimmy Carter's famous declaration of a
crisis of the national spirit. Whatever the view today, there
was hardly high rapport in Washington during the term of Ronald
Reagan. President Bill Clinton worked hard to establish rapport
and compromise with a Congress controlled by the opposition only
to be impeached by the House of Representatives after a bitter
struggle.
Intense division and slow change have been the norms rather
than the exceptions. While often frustrating, this has not
always been a bad thing. Probably there were too few not too
many checks and balances as the United States entered the
Vietnam and Iraq wars. By my lights and that of many others,
there should have been more checks and balances on the huge tax
cuts of 1981, 2001 and 2003 or on unpaid-for entitlement
expansions at any number of junctures. Most experts would agree
that it is a good thing that politics thwarted the effort to
establish a guaranteed annual income in the late 1960s and early
1970s or the effort to put in place what would today be called a
single-payer healthcare system in the 1970s.
The great mistake of the gridlock theorists is to suppose
that all progress comes from legislation and that more
legislation consistently represents more progress. While these
are seen as years of gridlock, consider what has happened in the
past five years. The United States moved faster to contain a
systemic financial crisis than any country facing such a crisis
has moved in the last generation. Through all the fractiousness,
enough change has taken place that without further policy
action, the debt-gross domestic product ratio is expected to
decline for the next five years. Beyond that the outlook depends
largely on healthcare costs, but growth there has slowed to the
rate of GDP growth for three years now, the first such slowdown
in nearly half a century. At last, universal healthcare is in
sight.
Within a decade, it is likely that the United States will no
longer be a net importer of fossil fuels. Financial regulation
is not in a fully satisfactory place but has received its most
substantial overhaul in 75 years. Most public schools and those
who teach in them are for the first time evaluated on objective
metrics of student performance. The place of gays in American
life has been profoundly altered with their marriage coming to
be widely accepted.
No remotely comparable list can be put forth for Japan or
Western Europe. Yes, change comes rapidly to some of the
authoritarian societies of Asia. But it may not endure and may
not always be for the better. Anyone prone to pessimism would do
well to ponder the alarm with which the United States viewed the
Soviet Union after Sputnik or Japan in the early 1990s. It is
the capacity for self-denying prophecy of doom that is one of
America's greatest strengths.
None of this is to say that we do not face huge challenges.
The challenges, though, are less of getting to agreement where
the answer is clear than of finding solutions to problems like
rising inequality or global climate change, where the path is
uncertain. That is not a problem of gridlock - it is a problem
of vision.