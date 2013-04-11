(Nicholas Wapshott is a Reuters contributor. The opinions
April 11 It may not feel like it, but we are
closer to nuclear war than at any time since the Cuban missile
crisis of 1962. The temptation to dismiss the North Korean
dictator Kim Jong-un as a cartoonish figure of fun belies the
real and present danger his samurai sword rattling presents. A
strange time, then, for Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to set out
on the most thorough reappraisal of our defense spending since
the end of Vietnam.
It is no secret that Hagel relishes the chance to slim the
armed forces to a more affordable size. It is what commended him
to President Barack Obama. He has already commissioned a
wholesale "strategic choice and management review" of the
Defense Department, which has been told to think the unthinkable
in terms of cutting spending. This week, before defending his
vision before the House Armed Services Committee, he offered a
glimpse into what he has in mind: a slimming of the desk-bound
middle management whose pay and perks cost more than the value
of their contribution to the nation's defense; a clearheaded
look at the generous health and retirement benefits the nation's
military and veterans enjoy; the abandonment of expensive
advanced weapons that may not be necessary; and an unsentimental
assessment of the need for all of our domestic military bases.
Hagel invited "change that involves not just tweaking or
chipping away at existing structures and practices but, where
necessary, fashioning new ones" because "left unchecked,
spiraling costs to sustain existing structures and institutions,
provide benefits to personnel and develop replacements for aging
weapons platforms will eventually crowd out spending on
procurement, operations and readiness." The American military is
too large, Hagel argued. "How many people do we have," he asked,
"both military and civilian? How many do we need? What do these
people do? And how do we compensate them for their work, service
and loyalty with pay, benefits and healthcare?"
Until recently, such a radical approach to military spending
would have been greeted with a chorus of disapproval, not just
from those whose constituencies include the military bases that
provide a vote bank for those who argue for the maintenance of
high defense spending, but also from the united Republican
leadership. Until George W. Bush left the White House,
protecting the strength of the military was a top priority for
the GOP. Maintaining high spending on the military, come what
may, was a key policy difference with the Democrats to be played
up at every turn. Since Eisenhower, all Republican presidents
have spent like drunken sailors on the military to counter
fiscal conservatives in their ranks who demanded that the
federal government be put on a diet. Lavish spending on our
forces was used as a counterweight to fiscal conservatism:
backdoor Keynesianism to pump money into a flagging economy.
Now all that has changed. Fiscal hawks from the Tea Party
rule the roost, and it is hard to find a military hawk prepared
to come out in the open and argue his case. The fiscal hawks are
behind allowing the sequester to take effect. For defense, this
means $47 billion in largely arbitrary cuts by September to
forces' pay, to reducing flying hours for air patrols, to
canceling the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S.
Truman to the Persian Gulf, to cutting army and marine training,
and other hastily arranged improvised savings that will hamper
our ability to respond to events like the craziness emanating
from Pyongyang. The fiscal hawks find these hasty, careless,
risky, reckless cuts to the military acceptable simply because
the sequester shrinks the deficit and shrivels the size of
government. In a battle between fiscal rectitude and patriotic
military preparedness in today's GOP, balancing the books wins
every time.
In the meantime, the same congressmen resist adopting
Hagel's carefully planned defense budget. Hagel, a former
Republican senator from Nebraska and, more importantly perhaps
in this context, a distinguished Vietnam veteran who served on
the front line as a lowly sergeant, plans to cut tens of
thousands of jobs in the military's middle management. "Today,
the operational forces of the military - measured in battalions,
ships and aircraft wings - have shrunk dramatically since the
Cold War era. Yet the three- and-four-star command and support
structures sitting atop these smaller fighting forces have
stayed intact, with minor exceptions, and in some cases they are
actually increasing in size and rank," he said. Cutting the
numbers of military fat cats "leads to more agile and effective
organizations and more empowered junior leaders." It is time,
Hagel said, to "to pare back the world's largest back office."
Hagel also proposes closing redundant military bases at
home. And he wants to cut the benefits provided to current and
former members of the armed forces. In an argument that should
appeal to fiscal conservatives - for it is the same argument
they make for cutting benefits to civilians - Hagel warns that
"we're not going to be able to sustain the current personnel
costs and retirement benefits. There will be no money in the
budget for anything else." If the cuts are not made, the
Pentagon would become ossified, "an agency administering benefit
programs, capable of buying only limited quantities of
irrelevant and overpriced equipment."
The absolutism of fiscal conservatives should work in
Hagel's favor. In a rare confluence of forces, both sides of the
political divide are prepared to consider bringing defense
spending into line with the change in the nature of our
potential opponents. The age of the big battalions and massed
tanks has long gone. We now face dangers that are best met by
stealth fighters and bombers, cyber-warriors, special forces
making incisive interventions, cruise missiles and drones
operated from thousands of miles away.
If Hagel gets his way, we should end up with a leaner and
meaner military that is within our budget. But it means some
frank talking to those who prop up outdated military structures
and who maintain a deleterious system that keeps large
communities of families dependent on the Pentagon for their
livelihoods, their housing, their education and training.
Weaning so many thousands off the Pentagon's largesse will
take courageous congressmen making hard-nosed decisions. But the
temptation to dodge the bullet and continue with a bloated
military may be too hard to resist, even for those who claim to
put fiscal rectitude before all else.
