RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, Sept 1 General Motors'
European carmaker Opel will push into online retail
banking in Germany and use consumer deposits to broaden the base
of its financing operation.
Opel already has 200,000 customers who use its in-house bank
for car loans or leasing deals, and a push into online consumer
banking will add more potential customers, the German carmaker
said.
Up to a third of Opel Bank GmbH's refinancing needs may be
covered through new deposits from the retail bank, Opel said.
Opel relaunched its own bank in April 2013 after the U.S.
group's financing subsidiary GM Financial Company bought back
the European and other international operations it had sold
during the financial crisis.
Depending on the success of the retail banking operations in
Germany, Opel may consider further steps to launch consumer
banking in other European markets, it said.
