FRANKFURT, July 21 Opel plans to build a range
of entry-level cars to recapture the type of budget customer who
in the past bought its Chevrolet brand, a person familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
Value brands including Dacia and Skoda have enjoyed robust
growth in austerity-plagued Europe, but the European arm of
General Motors has largely missed out after it decided to
mothball the Chevrolet in Europe last year.
The company has been deliberating whether to enter the value
segment in Europe for some time, and management is now looking
for ways to expand the Opel range following a multi-year
restructuring, the source said.
The move comes as part of a broader European revamp to turn
over organisational responsibility for GM's brands in Europe to
Opel Group GmbH, a newly created organisational entity with
around 100 employees, which Opel announced on Monday.
Opel Group will be in charge of Chevrolet's operations in
Russia and the Cadillac brand in Europe, an Opel spokesman said.
Last month, Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann said
the Germany-based auto maker was considering making a car
designed to lure clients away from other value brands.
The Financial Times on Monday reported that General Motors
would launch a line of low-cost models.
In October last year, General Motors put its Russian
operations back under the control of its European arm. Two
months later GM dropped the Chevrolet brand in Europe to focus
on its Opel and Vauxhall brands.
GM has made a turnaround of its European business a top
priority after racking up some $18 billion in losses over the
past 12 years.
