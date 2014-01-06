FRANKFURT Jan 6 General Motors brands
Opel and Vauxhall increased their market share in Europe in
2013, as sales of the new Adam city car helped counter a
declining auto market.
Opel has struggled to retain market share in recent years,
suffering from management disruption and a scarcity of new
products.
It launched the Adam a year ago in an attempt to recover in
Europe, where an economic crisis has steered customers toward
smaller, cheaper-to-run cars.
Opel and UK sister brand Vauxhall had a European market
share of 5.61 percent in 2013, up from 5.59 percent in 2012,
Opel said on Monday, citing preliminary sales figures.
In Germany - Europe's biggest auto market - Opel expanded
its market share to 7 percent from 6.9 percent, it said.
The increase comes amid a continued decline in overall sales
in Europe, where the auto market is expected to have contracted
by 25 percent, or 4.3 million vehicles, in 2013 from 2007
levels, analysts at Moody's Investors Service said.
Pan-European sales figures for different brands have not yet
been published. The European Automobile Manufacturers
Association is set to release European car registration figures
for 2013 on January 16.
Peter Christian Kuespert, Opel's vice president of sales and
after-sales, said the introduction of the Adam had helped boost
deliveries.
Sales of the city car exceeded expectations, recording
21,000 new registrations in Germany in 2013, he said. Sales of
the Mokka compact offroader reached around 20,000.
The Adam fits into Europe's small car or subcompact segment
- the biggest slice of the market, totalling about a quarter of
new car registrations last year, according to data from JATO
Dynamics.
Opel's current Corsa subcompact was launched in 2006, making
it one of the oldest products being offered in European
showrooms where it competes with the Ford Fiesta, the Peugeot
208 and the Renault Clio. Corsa sales fell 14 percent in 2012.