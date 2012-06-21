MONTE CARLO, June 21 General Motors unit
Opel will keep up investments in products, the European car
makers' chief executive said on Thursday.
"We will make a significant investment in Opel's product
portfolio," Karl-Friedrich Stracke said at an automotive
industry event.
"I noticed with interest that some of our key competitors
have announced plans to cut product investment spending," he
said.
Italy's Fiat SpA said last week it is cutting its
capital expenditure in Europe by half a billion euros this year
because of a protracted market slump.