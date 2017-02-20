Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
LONDON Feb 20 Prime Minister Theresa May will have a private conversation with the chief executive of Peugeot Carlos Tavares and is determined to protect Britain's car industry, her spokesman said on Monday.
"It's going to be a private conversation. There's been a request for a meeting and we will try to make that meeting happen, but I am not going to go into what the nature of that conversation will be," the spokesman told reporters, adding that
the timing of the meeting depended on "diary compatibility".
"What we have been clear on is our determination to see Britain's important automotive industry continue to flourish," he said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.