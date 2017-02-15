FRANKFURT Feb 15 General Motors Chief
Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday told employees that combining
GM's European Opel and Vauxhall business with Peugeot
would be beneficial for both companies.
"While there can be no assurance of any agreement, any
possible transaction would enable PSA Groupe and Opel Vauxhall
to leverage their complementary strengths, enhancing their
competitive positions for the future in a rapidly changing
European market," Barra said in message to staff, according to
extracts of the message seen by Reuters.
Barra urged employees not to let speculation about Opel's
fate distract the carmaker from carrying out its business.
Barra concluded by saying that no additional information
could be provided at this point, "because we are simply not at
that point in our discussions."
