LONDON Feb 18 Britain has offered Peugeot
manufacturer PSA Group assurances on post-Brexit trade
and supply chains in an attempt to protect Vauxhall car plants
after a possible takeover, the Financial Times reported on
Saturday.
Business minister Greg Clark met French politicians and PSA
executives in Paris on Thursday to discuss their plan to buy
General Motors' European unit, Opel, which include
Vauxhall plants in Britain.
The talks have set political alarm bells ringing in Britain
and Germany, where there are fears that a sale to the French
company could lead to heavy job losses.
Clark said on Friday, after the meeting, that PSA executives
had "stressed that they valued highly the enduring strength of
the Vauxhall brand, underpinned by its committed workforce".
The FT reported on Saturday, citing a person with knowledge
of the meeting, that Clark had also made commitments similar to
those he gave Nissan last year before it announced it
would build two new models in Britain.
Clark promised Nissan that he would ensure more car part
suppliers were based in Britain, support training and research
into electric and low-emission vehicles, and push for "free and
unencumbered" access to European Union markets for carmakers
after Britain leaves the EU.
The government has declined to give exact details of its
promises to Nissan, citing commercial confidentiality, though
government auditors who saw the letter said it did not make the
government liable for Brexit-related costs incurred by Nissan.
Britain's business ministry declined to comment on Saturday
on whether Clark had made similar commitments to PSA.
The FT quoted Clark as saying that he and PSA executives had
"talked generally about our commitments and enthusiasm for
research in electric vehicles and batteries", but added that the
minister did not give further detail.
